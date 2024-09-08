Twitter
Meet man, who heads Rs 6805250 crores company, set to become world's first trillionaire by this year, he is...

Mukesh Ambani's cheapest plan for Jio customers: 2GB data of high speed data daily for 28 days only for...

Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Vikas Sethi dies due to cardiac arrest at 48

Chiyaan Vikram reacts to Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh: 'Shankar should have made part two with me' | Exclusive

Watch: Angry Karan Aujla stops live concert after fan throws shoe at him, asks him for 'one-on-one' fight

Business

Mukesh Ambani's cheapest plan for Jio customers: 2GB data of high speed data daily for 28 days only for...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's Rs 182 plan offers a 28-day validity with the benefit of 2GB data per day, totaling 56GB of high-speed data.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 02:07 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's cheapest plan for Jio customers: 2GB data of high speed data daily for 28 days only for...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is India's leading telecom giant and a global powerhouse in data network provision, offers an attractive Rs 182 plan with an extended validity of 28 days. Reliance Jio offers 2GB data per day, totaling 56GB of high-speed data. This data-only plan does not include any calling or messaging benefits and is exclusively available for JioPhone users. Smartphone users are not eligible for the benefits of this plan.

There are other Jio recharge plans available for less than Rs 200 in addition to the Rs 182 plan. For example, the Rs 122 plan offers consumers 1GB of data each day and a 28-day validity. With a 28-day validity period, the company's Rs 86 recharge plan provides 512MB of data every day.

Additionally, Jio is providing customers with a Rs 26 plan that has a 28-day validity and 2GB of data altogether. Comparably, 6GB of data are available without a daily cap with the Rs 62 plan. These two plans have no daily data caps and are only available to JioPhone customers.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced special deals on a selective recharge plan. This was introduced by the telecom business to commemorate its eighth anniversary. Only a few recharge plans and a limited time are eligible for this deal. Jio users will receive three bonuses totaling Rs 700 when they recharge between September 5 and September 10. Only the quarterly plans (Rs 899, 999, and 3599) and the yearly plan (Rs 3599) are eligible for this deal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
