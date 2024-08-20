Mukesh Ambani challenges Ratan Tata in affordable fashion race with help of...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

Haryana govt awards Rs 5 crore to Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, check how much Neeraj Chopra, others got

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

Haryana govt awards Rs 5 crore to Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, check how much Neeraj Chopra, others got

Haryana govt awards Rs 5 crore to Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, check how much Neeraj Chopra, others got

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

5 drinks to boost vitamin B12

5 drinks to boost vitamin B12

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

10 animals that can survive on little food and water

10 animals that can survive on little food and water

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani challenges Ratan Tata in affordable fashion race with help of...

Trent Ltd., the retail arm of the $165 billion Tata Group, has seen its sales triple compared to pre-pandemic levels, with net profit soaring 12 times.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani challenges Ratan Tata in affordable fashion race with help of...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man faces a significant challenge in the retail sector, where his Reliance Industries is struggling to capture the fast-fashion market with the Tata Group currently outperforming in this space.

Trent Ltd., the retail arm of the $165 billion Tata Group, has seen its sales triple compared to pre-pandemic levels, with net profit soaring 12 times. The company's fast-fashion brand, Zudio, has become increasingly popular among young consumers due to its trendy and affordable clothing. 

This success poses a problem for Ambani. Reliance Industries has invested more than $2 billion into its retail division over the past year. Now his primary goal is to lead this unit to a successful initial public offering (IPO) or spinoff, but to do so, he needs to dominate the fast-fashion market.

To strengthen his position, Ambani has turned to Chinese e-commerce giant Shein. Shein, which was banned in India in 2020 due to border tensions between India and China, is reportedly making a comeback with operations, platform, and data under Reliance's control. This partnership could be a critical asset for Ambani as Shein prepares for its own IPO.

In an effort to compete with Zudio, Ambani launched Yousta, a store where everything is priced under Rs 999 ($12). However, the results have yet to meet expectations. Reliance Retail’s year-on-year sales growth in the June quarter was just 8%, driven mainly by sales of air-conditioners, refrigerators, TVs, and groceries, while the fashion and lifestyle segment underperformed due to "tepid discretionary demand."

Despite Reliance Retail's significant size, with revenue exceeding $36 billion, Trent's $1.5 billion-a-year franchise is growing rapidly, posting a 56% increase in sales last quarter.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Check distance, route and more...

Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Check distance, route and more...

Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to embrace..

Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to embrace..

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Bengali film stars come out on streets to 'express their anger' against Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Bengali film stars come out on streets to 'express their anger' against Kolkata doctor rape-murder

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement