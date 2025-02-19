Orders will be delivered in 15 minutes or less across the UAE. The two companies have established an e-commerce agreement in this regard.

Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been expanding his business since he took over Reliance Industries from his late father Dhirubhai Ambani. Today, Reliance is India's most valuable firm with a market cap of Rs 16.62 lakh crore, as of February 19. Now, its FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Goods Limited's beverage brand, Campa, has teamed up with 'noon Minutes' for quick delivery of Campa goods in the UAE.

As per the company, the exclusive e-commerce partnership allows consumers to purchase a range of Campa products - including Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange - exclusively on noon Minutes, available through the noon superapp. Orders will be delivered in 15 minutes or less across the UAE, ensuring a fast and seamless shopping experience.

The two companies have established an e-commerce agreement in this regard. This strategic collaboration enhances accessibility for consumers while strengthening noon Minutes' beverage portfolio. Following its successful debut at Gulfood 2025, Campa Cola is now available exclusively through noon Minutes across the UAE, ensuring seamless online availability with delivery in minutes, the company said in a release.

As demand for convenience grows, this partnership helps Campa scale rapidly in the region using noon's advanced logistics and digital reach, the release added. Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, commented, "We are excited to announce Campa's exclusive partnership with noon Minutes. As we continue to grow our presence in the UAE, e-commerce plays a critical role in our strategy to reach more consumers. noon's reputation for innovation and robust logistics infrastructure makes it the perfect partner to bring Campa's range to consumers across the UAE with ease. We look forward to seeing the brand's continued success as it expands its digital footprint."

(With inputs from ANI)