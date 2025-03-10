Jagrut Kotecha, CEO of PepsiCo India & South Asia, said India is a key market for the company, ranking among its top three globally and showing strong double-digit growth

PepsiCo has announced plans to double its revenue in India over the next five years, posing a challenge to Mukesh Ambani’s efforts to revive the Campa Cola brand. Jagrut Kotecha, CEO of PepsiCo India & South Asia, said India is a key market for the company, ranking among its top three globally and showing strong double-digit growth.

Kotecha emphasised that India will be a major driver of PepsiCo’s global revenue. While the Indian market is not as large as North America’s, the country’s per capita consumption of beverages and snacks remains low, offering significant growth potential.

To meet growing demand, PepsiCo is investing in new production facilities. The company has already set up a plant in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, PepsiCo is considering opening two more facilities.

PepsiCo views India as a “key anchor market” in its long-term strategy. The company, which re-entered the country in the 1990s, has identified India among 13 to 15 core markets expected to drive its global growth over the next five to seven years.

PepsiCo competes with Coca-Cola and the recently revived Campa Cola, which has disrupted the market with aggressive pricing. While Campa Cola initially had limited distribution, its market presence is expanding.