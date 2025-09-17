Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to serve...'

The industrialist called it his "good fortune” to have known PM Modi “closely for more than three decades”. He stated that PM Modi is a leader who is working tirelessly to transform India into a global superpower.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 01:57 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to serve...'
God has sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an ‘avatar purush’ to lead India, said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail, while extending wishes on his 75th birthday on Wednesday. Mukesh Ambani extended wishes for the “most respected and beloved Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi Ji” on behalf of the entire business community of India, the Reliance family, as well as from the Ambani family.

“Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. I convey my heartiest felicitations to Prime Minister Modi Ji,” Ambani said.

“It is not a coincidence that Modi Ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kaal. It is my deepest wish that Modi Ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100. God Almighty himself has sent Modi Ji as an avatar purush to lead our motherland to become the greatest nation on earth,” he added.

The industrialist called it his "good fortune” to have known PM Modi “closely for more than three decades”. He stated that PM Modi is a leader who is working tirelessly to transform India into a global superpower.“I have never seen a leader who worked so tirelessly for a better future for India and Indians. He first transformed Gujarat into an economic powerhouse,” Ambani said.

“Now he is transforming the whole of India into a global superpower. I join all my 145 crore fellow Indians in wishing our Prime Minister a happy birthday and praying for his continuous good health. Jai Shri Krishna! Jai Hind!” he added.

PM Modi's 75th birthday is being celebrated with nationwide events and the launch of health, welfare, and development programmes. It has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

