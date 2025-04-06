The Indian billionaire added that daughter Isha Ambani believes that it is 'no longer survival of the fittest but survival of the kindest'.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man and Reliance Industries chairman, has called daughter Isha Ambani his 'boss in office', FE reported. Isha is currently the Reliance Retail director. Speaking at the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurship on Saturday, the billionaire said, "I already have a boss in office. Isha grades my performance at the meetings. Sometimes, she gives me D ranking. In fact, she is perpetually grading me." He added that Isha Ambani believes that it is "no longer survival of the fittest but survival of the kindest".

His comments came as Isha Ambani was awarded ‘Newsmaker of the Year’. Mukesh Ambani's attendance with daughter Isha Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, went viral on social media for their interactions and fashion. Mukesh Ambani further said his Reliance Industries is 'pushing women to the forefront'. The 67-year-old added that most group companies, hospitals, the Reliance Foundation and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) have women leaders. The Reliance Foundation and NMACC are headed by Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

He is the richest person in India and Asia, according to the Forbes and Hurun 2025 Billionaires Lists. Currently, he has a real-time net worth of USD 91.3 billion. His Reliance Industries currently has a market cap of Rs 16.30 lakh crore.

