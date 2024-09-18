Mukesh Ambani buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9, it’s priced over Rs…

In addition to the new jet, Reliance Industries has a fleet of nine other private jets. The Boeing 737 MAX 9 recently arrived in India following extensive modifications and flight tests.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia. He is renowned for his lavish lifestyle and vast fortune. He also boasts an impressive collection of private jets and helicopters. In addition to his luxurious fleet, Ambani has finally taken the delivery of India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9. This ultra-long-range business jet is now the most expensive private aircraft owned by any Indian business tycoon.

According to a report of Cartoq, Mukesh Ambani’s Boeing 737 MAX 9 traveled to Delhi after undergoing significant cabin modifications and interior enhancements at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) in Switzerland.

The plane was at the Swiss facility starting April 13, 2023, where it completed a series of test flights to verify that all upgrades were functioning properly.

Before its arrival in India, the private jet also underwent six test flights at Basel, Geneva, and London Luton airports.

On August 27, 2024, the Boeing 737 MAX 9 completed its final flight from Basel to Delhi, which took over nine hours and covered 6,234 kilometres. Its arrival solidified its status as one of the most exclusive and expensive private jets in the country.

At present, Ambani’s new plane is currently parked at a maintenance apron near the cargo terminal at Delhi Airport. As per media reports, The jet will soon arrive in Mumbai, where Reliance’s headquarters are located.

Speaking about the specifications, the Boeing 737 MAX 9 is one of the most expensive jets in the world and is powered by two CFMI LEAP-18 engines. The aircraft has an MSN number of 8401 and is capable of traveling 6,355 nautical miles (11,770 kilometres) in a single flight.

The base price of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 is $118.5 million, not including costs for cabin retrofitting and interior modifications. Additionally, this jet provides a larger cabin and cargo space when compared to the Boeing MAX 8. However, several media reports suggest that the Ambani family has spent over Rs 1000 crore on this ultra-long-range business jet.

Moreover, Reliance Industries also owns a Bombardier Global 6000, two Dassault Falcon 900s, and an Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft.

