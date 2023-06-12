Mukesh Ambani building world-class city near Delhi-NCR, details inside

Mukesh Ambani building world-class smart city near Delhi-NCR, details inside | Photo: modeleconomictownship.com

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani has rapidly made Reliance Industries Ltd a business conglomerate with the most diverse interests. RIL subsidiary Model Economic Township Limited or MET City is currently in the midst of constructing a world-class smart city from scratch near the national capital region.

The new greenfield city is being developed in Haryana’s Jhajjar near Gurugram, a key Delhi NCR economic region. The city is being built over an area of 8,000 acres of land. Infrastructure like a 220 KV power substation, water supply network and treatment plant and a wide network of roads are already in place.

Currently, the new Reliance smart city is home to 4 Japanese giants - Nihon Kohden, Panasonic, Denso and T-Suzuki. Nihon Kohden’s under-construction facility will be its biggest manufacturing unit in India. MET City is also a Japan Industrial Township.

As per MET City CEO SV Goyal, the company has over 400 industrial customers. They have built a “walk-to-work masterplan” in what is “one of the fastest growing Greenfield Smart Cities in North India”. The city also offers plug-n-play infrastructure to companies who set up units there.

The highlights of the new Reliance city include strong connectivity to Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and other cities in the region. The city is strategically located along the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway and near New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. It will have rail connectivity with the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

As per MET City website, it offers “ready availability of freehold land for immediate development”. In terms of educational facilities, the SGT University and The Sehwag School (run by former cricketer) Virender Sehwag lie in the vicinity of the city. There is also an AIIMS facility nearby.