It is a globally acclaimed lifestyle and café brand and is known for its picture-perfect settings.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance has been expanding its business empire by launching new products and services. It also collaborates with several Indian and foreign brands. Reliance is India's most valuable firm with a market cap of Rs 18.38 lakh crore, as of October 18. The company has brought yet another foreign brand to the Indian market, this time from London.

EL&N London, a globally acclaimed lifestyle and café brand, has opened its first Indian outlet in Mumbai in partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) at Jio World Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, in Mumbai. The brand is known for its picture-perfect settings. The launch marks EL&N London's first venture into the Indian market.

Alexandra Miller, Founder of EL&N London, said: “This new concept brings our signature style to life in a fun and engaging way, making it the perfect destination for families, speciality coffee lovers and those looking for an unforgettable dining experience in a beautiful setting.”

The Mumbai café will serve EL&N's signature menu, featuring crowd-favourites like smashed avocado toast, indulgent croissants, and decadent cakes, while also introducing exclusive localized dishes tailored to Indian tastes.

READ | Meet man who leads Tata Group's Rs 109000 crore company, competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, he is...

Reliance Retail, the parent firm of RBL, is strengthening its position in the F&B portfolio. It has also announced the addition of Armani Cafe, based on the finest Italian fine dining concept, in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. Reliance Retail also operates 18 stores of Pret A Manger, the UK-based popular freshly made food and organic coffee chain.

(With inputs from PTI)