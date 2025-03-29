Mukesh Ambani has purchased India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 private jet, adding to his already luxurious fleet of aircraft.

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, is once again making headlines with his luxurious lifestyle. This time, he has surprised everyone by purchasing a brand-new private jet that no one else in India owns. The ultra-luxury aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 9, has already arrived in India and is set to be a stunning addition to Ambani's already impressive fleet of private jets.

The Boeing 737 MAX 9, which costs a staggering Rs 1,000 crore, arrived in India in August after undergoing rigorous flight tests in Basel, Geneva, and London. The jet was assembled at Boeing’s production facility in Renton, Washington, USA. Although originally scheduled to be delivered in 2022, the delivery was delayed due to controversies surrounding Boeing. However, it has now reached Ambani's collection, making him the proud owner of India's first Boeing 737 MAX 9.

What makes this jet even more unique is that the Ambani family had it customized according to their preferences. Media reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani is the first businessman in the world to own this particular model of the jet. With its spacious cabin, large cargo capacity, and state-of-the-art features, the aircraft has been dubbed a "7-star hotel in the sky." The jet is powered by two CFMI LEAP-1B engines, and it can travel up to 11,770 kilometers on a single trip, combining both luxury and performance.

In addition to this new acquisition, Mukesh Ambani already owns nine other private jets, including models like the Bombardier Global 6000, Embraer ERJ-135, and two Dassault Falcon 900s. Ambani’s collection of jets is not the only thing that showcases his wealth—his extensive collection of luxury cars also adds to his reputation as a man of extraordinary wealth and luxury.

With a fortune exceeding Rs 9 lakh crore, Mukesh Ambani continues to live a life filled with unparalleled luxury and extravagance, constantly raising the bar for what it means to live a life of opulence.