Mukesh Ambani birthday: How India’s richest person’s wealth increased in last 10 years?

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani is leading the company since 2002 and under his leadership Reliance has recorded significant growth and Mukesh Ambani has used his massive fortune to enter into other business sectors including telecom, retail etc. Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India and Asia and is amongst the top 15 richest people in the world.

According to Forbes, Ambani is ranked at 9th place in world’s richest list with a massive net worth of Rs 83.4 billion.

As Mukesh Ambani turns 66 today, let’s take a look at the net worth of business tycoon over last 10 years

2014 – Mukesh Ambani has seen a massive increase in his fortune in the last 10 years. According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani had a net worth of $18.6 billion in 2014.

2015 – In 2015, Mukesh Ambani’s fortune increased to $21 billion, and he became the 39th richest person in the world.

2016 –Reliance Industries launched Ajio in 2016 and Mukesh Ambani’s wealth was $19.3 billion in 2016.

2017 – Mukesh Ambani’s wealth jumped to USD 23.2 billion.

2018 – Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased to $40.1 billion.

2019 – In 2019, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth climbed to $50 billion.

2020 – The year when the world was hit by Covid-19 pandemic hit, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth fell down to USD 36.8 billion.

2021 – Mukesh Ambani made massive gain this year as his net worth jumped to $84.5 billion.

2022 – Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased to $90.7 billion this year.

2023 – According to Forbes Billionaires 2023 list, Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and Asia and he has also become the world’s wealthiest sports owner.