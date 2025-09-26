Mukesh Ambani's BIG move, signs Rs 40,000 crore deal to build Asia's largest food park, know details

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pathum Nissanka’s century in vain as India win in Super Over thriller
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has signed a massive Rs 40,000 crore deal with the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries to set up integrated food manufacturing facilities across the country. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard at the World Food India 2025 event in capital New Delhi, according to reports. Reliance had already announced the investment plan at its annual general meeting (AGM) in August.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has touted the project as Asia's "largest integrated food parks" with "AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies." RCPL, which was born out of Reliance Retail and became a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has become one of the country's best-growing fast moving consumer goods or FMCG company. It has generated revenue above of Rs 11,000 crore in a span of just three years since its inception.
At the Reliance AGM in August, Mukesh Ambani's daughter and the conglomerate's non-executive director Isha Ambani had named RCPL among the group's "growth engines." She said: "Our long term ambition is to become India’s largest FMCG company with a global presence." Since its inception, RCPL has acquired a number of consumer brands including Tagz Foods. Its own house labels include the likes of Campa, Independence, Alan's, Enzo, and Ravalgaon.