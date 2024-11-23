This move is expected to further expand the company's massive subscriber base, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, one India's largest telecom operator, is gearing up to launch a budget-friendly 5G smartphone aimed at its subscribers. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is collaborating with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and US chipmaker Qualcomm to make 5G technology accessible to more people.

Sunil Dutt, Vice-President of Jio, confirmed the development, saying, "Reliance Jio is working with all smartphone companies and exploring partnerships with device manufacturers and brands. Our aim is to improve the 5G smartphone network and offer affordable devices to customers."

Dutt highlighted Jio's collaboration with Qualcomm to develop an economical 5G smartphone. "We are preparing a low-cost device for our users, enabling better network access at reduced costs," he added.

Jio has a history of revolutionising India's telecom landscape. In 2016, the company introduced the Jio Phone, an affordable 4G feature phone that allowed millions of users to upgrade from 2G to 4G. Priced at just Rs 999, it offered affordable recharges starting at Rs 123 per month, making it a hit among consumers.

Now, the company hopes to replicate that success by introducing an affordable 5G smartphone. This move is expected to further expand Jio's massive subscriber base, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, where affordable devices and networks are in high demand.