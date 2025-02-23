The plant will play a key role in the region’s industrial and economic growth, RCPL said in a statement

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG and beverage arm of Reliance Industries, has inaugurated a new bottling plant in Guwahati, Assam. This expansion strengthens Campa’s presence in Northeast India. Developed in partnership with local company Jericho, the facility was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The plant will play a key role in the region’s industrial and economic growth, RCPL said in a statement.

The new bottling unit will produce popular beverages like Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon, Power Up, and packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water brands. It will primarily serve Assam, Northeast India, and North Bengal, with the potential to supply other markets based on demand.

Chief Minister Sarma shared on social media that the plant will generate employment for 1,300 youth in Assam. "Campa Cola! The name brings back golden memories, especially for those from the 80s and 90s. Reliance has revived this beloved brand, and it will now be manufactured right here in Assam," he posted.

Spanning over 6 lakh sq. ft., the plant is among the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region. It has an initial production capacity of over 10 crore litres for carbonated soft drinks and nearly 18 crore litres for packaged drinking water, ensuring a steady supply for growing demand.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma emphasized that Campa Cola offers affordable products without compromising on quality. He expressed confidence in the brand’s growth and its ability to compete with global players while creating jobs in Assam.

RCPL COO Ketan Mody described the Guwahati plant as a significant milestone, highlighting its role in reviving heritage brands and boosting local economic growth. Jericho Foods Founder Ashis Agarwal also noted that the plant positions Assam as a major manufacturing hub for quality beverages.