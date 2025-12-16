Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he relaunches 75-year-old brand to mark entry into...

The FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had acquired the brand in January this year.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), led by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has announced its expansion into the packaged foods market with the relaunch of food brand SIL as its flagship offering in the segment. This marks RCPL’s comprehensive foray into the foods category, beginning with SIL’s new portfolio across noodles, jams, ketchups, sauces and spreads.

"For over 75 years, SIL has brought flavour and delight to Indian households. The refreshed portfolio is backed by deep consumer research and developed with natural, quality ingredients to bring modern convenience with nostalgic taste," RCPL said.

RCPL is the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As the flagship foods brand of RCPL, SIL anchors the company’s first major foray into the packaged foods category and sets the foundation for a robust, future-ready foods portfolio, RCPL further said.

The Ambani company said that the refreshed SIL range brings back the flavours generations grew up with, now crafted keeping in mind the taste of today’s consumers. As part of its noodles portfolio, the company will offer four variants -- Masala, Atta with Veggies, Korean K-Fire and Chow-Chow. Prices will start from Rs 5.

RCPL Executive Director Ketan Mody said, "The relaunch of SIL represents a significant milestone in RCPL’s growth journey as we make our first comprehensive entry into the packaged foods space. By introducing SIL as our flagship foods brand, and expanding it across noodles, jams, ketchups, sauces and spreads, we aim to build a strong and accessible foods portfolio for every household. SIL embodies the perfect blend of heritage and innovation, enabling us to bring high-quality, value-driven food products inspired by India, meant for the world."