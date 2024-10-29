With the festive season approaching, when buying gold is considered auspicious, it aims to simplify the process for users looking to invest

Jio Financial Services has rolled out SmartGold on its JioFinance app, allowing users to invest in digital gold with ease. Starting at just Rs 10, the new feature makes gold investment accessible to a broader audience.

SmartGold offers a completely digital experience for buying gold, with users able to invest in either rupees or grams. Investors can even order physical gold coins for home delivery, choosing from flexible denominations, including 0.5gm, 1gm, 2gm, 5gm, and 10gm.

The platform provides redemption options for cash, gold coins, or jewellery, making it convenient for users to cash out their investments.

For safety, the physical gold linked to customers’ investments is kept in insured vaults. The JioFinance app also provides real-time gold prices, ensuring transparency for investors.

With the festive season approaching, when buying gold is considered auspicious, SmartGold aims to simplify the process for users looking to invest. This move not only encourages traditional gold buying but also offers an easy way for people to start investing with a small amount.

SmartGold’s user-friendly approach and flexibility could make digital gold a preferred choice for new investors across the country.