In response to the growing demand for data usage in India, Reliance Jio has introduced a special Diwali Dhamaka offer, providing free internet to nearly 490 million users. This festival offer gives Jio customers free internet access for an entire year, making it a great choice for those looking to enjoy uninterrupted data benefits.

The Diwali Dhamaka offer is designed to enhance users' internet experience. With this offer, users can enjoy a daily data limit without facing any disruptions. They can also access 5G data, making it a valuable option for high-speed internet enthusiasts. Additionally, Jio has launched various festive season deals offering other benefits.

According to reports, to take advantage of Jio’s free data under the Diwali offer, customers need to make a purchase worth Rs 20,000 through My Store. Once this requirement is met, customers will receive free internet for the rest of the year, providing significant savings. This exclusive offer is valid until November 3, so interested users are encouraged to act quickly to secure the benefits.

Moreover, Jio has announced a special deal on its Air Fiber plans. Under the Diwali Dhamaka offer, customers can avail themselves of Jio Air Fiber services for three months at no additional cost, adding more value to the package.

With these exciting benefits, Jio’s Diwali Dhamaka offer is an appealing opportunity for users seeking affordable and reliable internet access during the festive season.