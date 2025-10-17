Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for JioFinance customers, offers free gold worth Rs..., know how to get it

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...

Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?

Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows

India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...

Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: Harsh Sanghavi as Deputy CM; Ravindra Jadeja's wife..

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for JioFinance customers, offers free gold worth Rs..., know how to get it

Those who buy gold worth Rs 20,000 or more will also qualify for the Jio Gold Mega Prize Draw, featuring prizes worth Rs 10 lakh, including smartphones, TVs, gold coins, mixer grinders and gift vouchers.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for JioFinance customers, offers free gold worth Rs..., know how to get it
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Buying gold on Dhanteras and Diwali is a cherished Indian tradition that symbolises prosperity, wealth and good fortune. This festive season, with Jio Gold 24K Days, Mukesh Ambani is bringing a limited-time Diwali offer that has guaranteed rewards and exciting prizes when you purchase gold through the JioFinance or MyJio apps.

Skip the store queues and buy 24K pure gold conveniently from home — anytime, without waiting for the shubh muhurat.

From October 18 to 23, 2025, customers purchasing digital gold worth Rs 2,000 or more will receive 2% free gold, credited directly to their gold wallet within 72 hours.

Those who buy gold worth Rs 20,000 or more will also qualify for the Jio Gold Mega Prize Draw, featuring prizes worth Rs 10 lakh, including smartphones, TVs, gold coins, mixer grinders and gift vouchers. Winners will be selected through a fair draw and announced on October 27, 2025, via email and SMS.

Important details

Who is eligible?

New and existing users of the JioFinance app who have completed PAN verification. 

Minimum purchase

You must buy digital gold worth at least Rs 2,000 to get the 2% free gold. 

Mega prize draw

Customers who buy digital gold worth Rs 20,000 or more will automatically be entered into a prize draw.
The prizes are worth a total of Rs 10 lakh and include items like smartphones, televisions, and gold coins.
The winners will be announced on October 27, 2025. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025? Amit Shah makes BIG statement, says, 'Who am I to...'
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav? Amit Shah...
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, 'PM Modi assured...'
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, pursued MBA from THIS prestigious Indian B-school
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE