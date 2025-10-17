Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for JioFinance customers, offers free gold worth Rs..., know how to get it

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here
BUSINESS
Buying gold on Dhanteras and Diwali is a cherished Indian tradition that symbolises prosperity, wealth and good fortune. This festive season, with Jio Gold 24K Days, Mukesh Ambani is bringing a limited-time Diwali offer that has guaranteed rewards and exciting prizes when you purchase gold through the JioFinance or MyJio apps.
Skip the store queues and buy 24K pure gold conveniently from home — anytime, without waiting for the shubh muhurat.
From October 18 to 23, 2025, customers purchasing digital gold worth Rs 2,000 or more will receive 2% free gold, credited directly to their gold wallet within 72 hours.
Those who buy gold worth Rs 20,000 or more will also qualify for the Jio Gold Mega Prize Draw, featuring prizes worth Rs 10 lakh, including smartphones, TVs, gold coins, mixer grinders and gift vouchers. Winners will be selected through a fair draw and announced on October 27, 2025, via email and SMS.
Who is eligible?
New and existing users of the JioFinance app who have completed PAN verification.
Minimum purchase
You must buy digital gold worth at least Rs 2,000 to get the 2% free gold.
Mega prize draw
Customers who buy digital gold worth Rs 20,000 or more will automatically be entered into a prize draw.
The prizes are worth a total of Rs 10 lakh and include items like smartphones, televisions, and gold coins.
The winners will be announced on October 27, 2025.