Using Wi-Fi in the office and home but still paying for expensive prepaid recharges? Reliance Jio offers some affordable prepaid plans under Rs 300 for users who don't want to buy expensive plans or are using Jio as their secondary SIM. These Jio plans offer unlimited calling, SMS, and data and added benefits, making them pocket-friendly without compromising on voice calls and daily data.

Reliance Jio offers several attractive prepaid plans under Rs 300, catering to users looking for affordable options with substantial benefits.

Here are the best plans available:



1. Rs 199 Plan

Validity: 18 days

Data: 1.5GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Post-FUP Speed: 64 Kbps

2. Rs 239 Plan

Validity: 22 days

Data: 1.5GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

3. Rs 299 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Data: 1.5GB per day

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 per day

Additional Benefits: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.



These plans are ideal for users with moderate data needs who appreciate additional services like streaming and cloud storage. With the flexibility in validity periods and a consistent daily data allowance, these options provide great value for money while ensuring users stay connected without breaking the bank.