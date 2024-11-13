Ambani is the richest man in India and Asia with a net worth of USD 98 billion, as per Forbes.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has become the only Indian to enter Fortune's list of 100 Most Powerful People in Business. The billionaire secured 12th position on the list which includes leaders from 40 industries, ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. Besides him, the list includes six Indian-origin individuals. Ambani is the richest man in India and Asia with a net worth of USD 98 billion, as per Forbes.

Ambani runs India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries, whose market cap is Rs 16.96 lakh crore, as of November 13. The conglomerate has interests in petrochemicals, retail, entertainment, telecommunications and more). The billionaire is trying to groom the next generation to take over his business empire. Akash, his eldest son, is the chairman of the telecoms business Reliance Jio, and his younger son Anant Ambani is in the energy business. Daughter Isha Ambani is leading Reliance’s retail arm.

Satya Nadella is the top ranked Indian origin on the list at number 3. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, just made the cut in the list of the top 10 most powerful people in business. Tesla CEO Elon Musk topped the list.

Fortune’s editors scored each candidate on six metrics:

Size of the business

Health of the business

Innovation

Influence

Trajectory

Impact

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to shut down these outlets under Reliance Retail due to...