The expansive mango orchard, which has over 1.3 lakh trees today and more than 200 mango varieties, is a tribute to India’s agrarian legacy.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, is India’s richest man with a net worth of Rs 8,41,35,10,819. Known for his success in petroleum, telecommunications, and retail, he has also made a surprising impact in agriculture. Under his leadership, Reliance Industries has become the world’s largest exporter of mangoes, thanks to a massive mango orchard in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Reliance began growing mangoes in 1997 when strict environmental rules were introduced due to its oil refinery in Jamnagar. To meet Pollution Control Board regulations, the company started a project to turn barren land into a mango orchard. This led to the creation of the Dhirubhai Ambani Lakhibagh Amrai farm, which began cultivating mangoes on 600 acres of unused land. What started as a way to follow rules became a remarkable agricultural success.

The orchard now covers over 1.3 lakh trees and grows more than 200 types of mangoes, blending traditional and modern farming methods. It honours India’s agricultural roots and takes its name from the historic Lakhibag orchard established by Mughal Emperor Akbar in the 16th century.

To tackle the dry climate and salty soil, Reliance introduced advanced farming techniques. A desalination plant provides clean water, while water harvesting, drip irrigation, and fertigation ensure sustainable farming and high yields.

The orchard produces popular Indian mango varieties like Alphonso, Kesar, Sindhu, and Amrapali, as well as international ones like Tommy Atkins and Kent from Florida, and Keitt, Lily, and Maya from Israel. With an annual production of nearly 600 tonnes of premium mangoes, Reliance is now Asia’s leading mango exporter, supplying both local and international markets.