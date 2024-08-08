Twitter
Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat loses men's wrestling 57kg semifinal, to play for bronze

Arthshila Art Studios - fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange through art

Master the efficiency of typing skills with help of typing speed test

Mukesh Ambani, Bajaj, Birla hold Rs 38629 crore collectively, it is equal to GDP of...

JavaBurn Review: Is it Safe and Effective for Weight Loss?

Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat loses men's wrestling 57kg semifinal, to play for bronze

Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat loses men's wrestling 57kg semifinal, to play for bronze

Arthshila Art Studios - fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange through art

Arthshila Art Studios - fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural exchange through art

Master the efficiency of typing skills with help of typing speed test

Master the efficiency of typing skills with help of typing speed test

8 animals that don't drink water

8 animals that don't drink water

This state in India doesn't have railway line

This state in India doesn't have railway line

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin weight is...

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Bajaj, Birla hold Rs 38629 crore collectively, it is equal to GDP of...

The latest '2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses' report unveils a staggering collective valuation. The top three Indian family dynasties—Ambani, Bajaj, and Birla

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 09:13 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Bajaj, Birla hold Rs 38629 crore collectively, it is equal to GDP of...
Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla
According to Business Standard, In a revelation that could alter perceptions of wealth and influence, the latest '2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses' report unveils a staggering collective valuation. The top three Indian family dynasties—Ambani, Bajaj, and Birla—command a mind-boggling $460 billion, a sum that parallels Singapore's entire GDP.

The Ambani family, under the astute leadership of Mukesh Ambani, leads this elite trio with a colossal valuation of Rs 2,575,100 crore. Reliance Industries, the flagship enterprise of the Ambani family, continues to dominate the energy and telecom sectors, bolstering its unrivalled status in India's corporate landscape.

In the second spot is the Bajaj family, whose automotive and auto components empire, spearheaded by Niraj Bajaj, is valued at Rs 712,700 crore. Established in 1926, this Pune-based conglomerate, now run by its third generation, has been a cornerstone of India's automotive sector, continually innovating and shaping market trends.

The Birla family, helmed by Kumar Mangalam Birla, clinches the third position with their conglomerate Aditya Birla Group valued at Rs 538,500 crore. The group's significant interests in metals and mining underscore its pivotal role in India’s industrial growth.

Following these powerhouses, the report also highlights other influential families. The Nadar family, led by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, ranks fifth with a value of Rs 430,600 crore, reflecting their substantial impact on India's tech industry. The Mahindra family, under Anand Mahindra's visionary leadership, is sixth with Rs 345,200 crore, marking their diverse interests from automotive to aerospace.

Among the top ten, the Dani, Choksi, and Vakil family stands out for its unique leadership structure, with R Seshasayee, a non-family member, at the helm. Their valuation of Rs 271,200 crore emphasises their significant role in chemicals and petrochemicals.

The Premji family's technological legacy is reflected in their eighth position with Rs 257,900 crore. Their longstanding influence in software and services is a testament to their enduring impact.

The Rajiv Singh Family and the Murugappa Family, ranked ninth and tenth respectively, demonstrate remarkable growth and resilience in real estate and automotive sectors.

The report not only highlights the staggering wealth of these families but also underscores their significant role in shaping India’s economic future. Each family's influence extends beyond their primary industries, reflecting a broader impact on the nation's development and global presence.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
