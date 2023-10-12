Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped in deep trouble, another top executive leaves

Headlines

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for users of Google Chrome, check details

When is your EPF withdrawal taxable? Know tax implications, key considerations for PF withdrawals

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 39,250 on Flipkart after Rs 40,650 off, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for users of Google Chrome, check details

World Arthritis Day 2023: 10 Superfoods for relief from knee and joint pain

Weight loss tips: Indian soups that help burn belly fat

7 Bollywood actors who did a film for free

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith separated in 2016, netizens wonder 'so he slapped Chris Rock for nothing'

'What is the point if I do have an Indian passport...': Akshay Kumar opens up on his reclaimed Indian citizenship

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped in deep trouble, another top executive leaves

Mukesh Ambani backed company we are talking about is the cash-strapped quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo. As per a report by Moneycontrol, Dunzo’s head of finance Sudarshan N. has left the company.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in the country and he is the key investor in many prominent startups. Most of the companies in which Mukesh Ambani is a key investor, do fairly well. However, one Ambani owned Reliance Retail backed company has been in crisis for the past few months and now it is in deep trouble due to the top-level exodus. The Mukesh Ambani backed company we are talking about is the cash-strapped quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo. As per a report by Moneycontrol, Dunzo’s head of finance Sudarshan N. has left the company. Sudarshan N’s exit comes days after Mukund Jha, co-founder of Dunzo left the company.

Another co-founder Dalvir Suri also decided to quit as Dunzo faces severe cash crunch amid delayed salaries and impending layoffs.A Dunzo spokesperson, however, neither confirmed nor denied the news, saying that “Mukund remains an integral part of Dunzo’s leadership team”.

“While we are restructuring the org with new leaders driving key mandates, Mukund will continue to be an important part of the strategic leadership team guiding and directing Dunzo’s future roadmap,” the spokesperson added.

The news of Jha moving on from Dunzo came after the company confirmed the departure of co-founder Suri.

Dunzo has also seen exit of some of its board members, including Vaidhehi Ravindran from Lightrock and Reliance Retail’s Rajendra Kamath and Ashwin Khasgiwala, according to reports. Dunzo is making organisation-wide changes in restructuring the business.

Dunzo, which is likely to raise $35 million in funding from existing backers like Reliance Industries and Google as well as new investors, is also reportedly laying off at least “150-200” more employees. It is likely to trim its workforce further by around 30-40 per cent. The company has reportedly informed impacted employees that they would receive their full and final settlements in January. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 smart home gadgets under Rs 2,000

India's unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% during Jul 2022-Jun 2023: Govt

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states, detailed forecast here

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE