Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped in deep trouble, another top executive leaves

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in the country and he is the key investor in many prominent startups. Most of the companies in which Mukesh Ambani is a key investor, do fairly well. However, one Ambani owned Reliance Retail backed company has been in crisis for the past few months and now it is in deep trouble due to the top-level exodus. The Mukesh Ambani backed company we are talking about is the cash-strapped quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo. As per a report by Moneycontrol, Dunzo’s head of finance Sudarshan N. has left the company. Sudarshan N’s exit comes days after Mukund Jha, co-founder of Dunzo left the company.

Another co-founder Dalvir Suri also decided to quit as Dunzo faces severe cash crunch amid delayed salaries and impending layoffs.A Dunzo spokesperson, however, neither confirmed nor denied the news, saying that “Mukund remains an integral part of Dunzo’s leadership team”.

“While we are restructuring the org with new leaders driving key mandates, Mukund will continue to be an important part of the strategic leadership team guiding and directing Dunzo’s future roadmap,” the spokesperson added.

The news of Jha moving on from Dunzo came after the company confirmed the departure of co-founder Suri.

Dunzo has also seen exit of some of its board members, including Vaidhehi Ravindran from Lightrock and Reliance Retail’s Rajendra Kamath and Ashwin Khasgiwala, according to reports. Dunzo is making organisation-wide changes in restructuring the business.

Dunzo, which is likely to raise $35 million in funding from existing backers like Reliance Industries and Google as well as new investors, is also reportedly laying off at least “150-200” more employees. It is likely to trim its workforce further by around 30-40 per cent. The company has reportedly informed impacted employees that they would receive their full and final settlements in January. (with inputs from IANS)