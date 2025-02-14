Whenever there is a discussion on India's wealthiest family, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are always on the top. As shown in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, both Ambani and Adani are among Asia's richest people.

Mukesh, Nita Ambani and Gautam Adani (From left to right)

Whenever there is a discussion on India's wealthiest family, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are always on the top. As shown in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, both Ambani and Adani are among Asia's richest people.

But do you know that there is one list that features Ambani's name, but Adani's is missing. We are talking about the list released by Bloomberg, featuring Asia's 20 richest families.

On Thursday, i.e., February 14, Bloomberg released a list of Asia's 20 richest families, naming the Ambanis as the first. Mukesh Ambani, back in 2002, had taken the charge of Reliance Industries - founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani.

Under his leadership, the company witnessed a massive expansion, emerging as a global powerhouse. Moreover, the Mistry family, Jindal family, and Birla family have been ranked fourth, seventh, and ninth respectively.

Why Gautam Adani didn't make it to the list?

Billionaire and industrialist, Gautam Adani's name is not on the list as it features only multi-generational business families. The ranking is based on families with wealth passed down for generations.

Adani, being the first-generation billionaire, doesn't qualify for the ranking by Bloomberg.