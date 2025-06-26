Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, 66, who is the richest Asian, has revealed one 'secret' rule that he expects every top executive in his company to follow, including himself.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, 66, who is the richest Asian, has revealed one 'secret' rule that he expects every top executive in his company to follow, including himself. It is maintaining eye contact. The richest man in India has shared that he decided to follow this rule early in his career and have adhered to it for over 40 years.

This rule means the top leadership should look employees in the eye. Ambani shared that this principle of 'eye-contact" is an important part of Reliance's "institutional culture". Ambani explained that this rule has evolved into an unspoken expectation across Reliance's top executives, they all adhere to this one principle.

Why is this rule of 'eye-to-eye contact' important?

In an interview with McKinsey & Co, he shared, "At Reliance, we tell our leaders that it’s important to have eye contact because then you express your sincerity." He added, this rule is important as it is their "best insurance against any kind of risk."

According to Mukesh Ambani, this one principle of maintaining 'eye contact' is important as

It can convey honesty and alignment with the company’s values. This rule can help in building trust and sincerity. Looking at colleagues and subordinates in the eye without hesitation is, as he said, "a sign that there is nothing to hide or feel ashamed of." It keeps the executives more sincere, accountable and grounded.

More of the Interview

Mukesh Ambani also reveals about "one of the biggest risks of his career". It was launched by Jio in 2016. Ambani, said in the interview, "The biggest risk we have taken so far was Jio. At the time, it was our own money that we were investing, and l was the majority shareholder." He added, "Our worst-case scenario was that it might not work out financially because some analysts thought India was not ready for the most advanced digital technology."

He also shared the words of his late father and Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani, he said, "My father used to say that if you want to start a business just to become a billionaire, you’re a fool; you’ll never get there. But if you start a business that impacts a billion people, you have a good chance of being successful, and as a result, you may earn significant wealth.” “This is in the DNA of Reliance. We will figure out where to get what we need to achieve our goals, as long as we have the right talent and the right target,” he added.