Mukesh Ambani is one of the wealthiest individuals, he is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. His net worth is estimated at above $90 billion as of 2024, that makes him the richest person in India and among the best worldwide. Mukesh Ambani's source of wealth primarily arises from leadership, as he serves Reliance Industries- a petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas, as well as telecommunications and retail conglomerate. Reliance Jio, his telecom business, transformed the mobile business in India, and this increased his fortune. He owns "Antilia," a 27-story mansion in Mumbai, which is one of the costliest private residencies in the world. Ambani's acumen in business as well as investment in future technologies, clean energy, and a retail chain continues to fortify his financial prowess to be one of the top proponents in not only Indian but also global markets.

In 2023, Mukesh Ambani secured the largest corporate loan in India's history, obtaining $5 billion (approximately 41,000 crore) to expand Jio's 5G network across the country. The loan was backed by over 60 banks and structured as two consecutive foreign currency loans. The funds were allocated for Reliance's capital expenditure and to finance the rollout of Jio's nationwide 5G network. Due to strong market demand, Reliance decided to raise an additional $2 billion, as per reports.