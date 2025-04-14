Burj Khalifa in Dubai set several world records with its construction, including building with most floors. While Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is a 27-storey skyscraper-style home reportedly the most expensive home in India.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia, with a net worth of USD 91.7 billion. The billionaire owns several luxury items and expensive things, including his Mumbai home, Antilia. It is the world’s second most expensive residential property, located on Mumbai’s prestigious Altamount Road. But is it even costlier than the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai? Reports suggest that the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai was completed in 2010 for Rs 13,050 crore. Whereas, the Ambani house is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 15,000 crore. The numbers reveal that Ambani’s home outweighs even the tallest building on Earth in terms of cost. The construction of this massive building started in 2006 and was finished in 2010. Antilia is a 27-storey skyscraper-style home which is 173 metres in height (568 ft) and covers 400,000 square feet.

The Ambani family home has amenities including a 168-car garage, a ballroom, nine high-speed lifts, a 50-seat theatre, terrace gardens, and much more. The huge mansion in Mumbai was designed by international architectural firm Perkins & Will, and constructed by Leighton Asia. Reports suggest that the structure can withstand earthquakes of up to 8.0 on the Richter scale.

Moreover, Burj Khalifa set several world records, including building with most floors (163). Its construction began on 12 January 2004, with the exterior of the structure completed on 1 October 2009. The building officially opened on 4 January 2010. The decision to build Burj Khalifa was reportedly based on the government's decision to diversify from an oil-based economy to one that is service and tourism-based. The structure also features a cladding system which is designed to withstand Dubai's hot summer temperatures. It contains a total of 57 elevators and 8 escalators. Adrian Smith was the chief architect of the massive structure, and the structural engineering was led by Bill Baker of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

READ | Virat Kohli rejects Rs 300 crore offer from Puma to renew contract, joins homegrown sportswear maker as...