Business

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani announces Reliance Intelligence at RIL AGM 2025, partners with Google, Meta to drive...

He added that Reliance Intelligence will build gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres, which would be powered by green energy.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 03:36 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani announces Reliance Intelligence at RIL AGM 2025, partners with Google, Meta to drive...
Reliance AGM: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced a wholly-owned subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence, which will drive Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. He added that Reliance Intelligence will build gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres, which would be powered by green energy. He also announced new partnerships with Google, Meta for AI. The Indian billionaire made the announcements at the Reliance 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

What is Reliance Intelligence?

Reliance Intelligence is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries. It will also cater to global partnerships, bringing together tech titans from across the world to open-source communities. It will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at a national scale.

Reliance Intelligence's 4 missions

It is conceived with four clear missions: to house India's next-generation AI infrastructure, to house global partnerships, to build AI services for India, and to foster AI talent, he said. "Work has already begun on the gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar. These facilities will be delivered in phases aligned to India's growing needs, powered by Reliance's new-energy ecosystem, and custom-made for AI training and inference," Ambani said.

READ | RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...

What will Reliance Intelligence do?

"Reliance Intelligence will create a home for world-class researchers, engineers, designers, and product builders, combining the speed of research with the rigour of engineering, so that ideas become innovations and applications, providing solutions to India and the world," Ambani said.

Reliance shares

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) dropped 2.16 per cent in Friday's trade, closing at Rs 1,356 on NSE, even as the conglomerate unveiled key announcements at its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The market cap of the company stands at Rs 18.35 lakh crore, as of August 29.

