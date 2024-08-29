Mukesh Ambani announces new plan for Jio users, offers 100 GB of free...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

We Reviewed Dentavim: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
We Reviewed Dentavim: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

We Reviewed Dentavim: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मी�डिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani announces new plan for Jio users, offers 100 GB of free...

Addressing the 47th AGM of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani said that the new offer will be launched during the upcoming Diwali.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani announces new plan for Jio users, offers 100 GB of free...
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, is the richest man in Asia and continues to expand his business empire. His Reliance Industries, India's most valuation firm, expanding in several new spaces. Now, the billionaire has announced a new offer for Jio users at the 47th AGM of RIL.

He announced 'Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer' saying Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents, digital content and data. Addressing the 47th AGM, Ambani said the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer will be launched during the upcoming Diwali, which would bring a "powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone, everywhere".

"We will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage," he said. Talking about AI, Ambani said Jio is of the firm belief that AI should not be a luxury reserved for a select few. He added that AI services must be accessible on all devices, not just expensive, high-end devices.

READ | Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

"This requires a delivery model where AI services and the data processed by AI are both hosted in the cloud, allowing every user to access their data and AI services from anywhere, on any device, over low-latency broadband networks," Ambani said. This is the only way to ensure that everyone will benefit from AI, irrespective of their socio-economic background.

JioPhonecall AI service

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani also introduced the JioPhonecall AI service, which will let users record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it. "It can also summarise the call and even translate it into another language. This allows anyone to easily capture and access important voice conversations, making them searchable, shareable, and understandable across languages -- all with just a few clicks," he said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘Neeraj Chopra will break Arshad Nadeem’s record with throw of....’, gold medalist makes bold prediction

‘Neeraj Chopra will break Arshad Nadeem’s record with throw of....’, gold medalist makes bold prediction

Not Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Salim-Javed; only person to win Filmfare Award for Sholay was...

Not Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Salim-Javed; only person to win Filmfare Award for Sholay was...

After Stree 2 success Shraddha Kapoor takes big call, moves out of parents' home to live in star's Rs 100-crore house

After Stree 2 success Shraddha Kapoor takes big call, moves out of parents' home to live in star's Rs 100-crore house

Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

Who is Sarah Rahanuma, TV journalist whose body has been recovered from a lake?

After photo of murder accused Darshan smoking, talking on video call in jail goes viral, 9 police officials suspended

After photo of murder accused Darshan smoking, talking on video call in jail goes viral, 9 police officials suspended

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement