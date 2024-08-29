Mukesh Ambani announces new plan for Jio users, offers 100 GB of free...

Addressing the 47th AGM of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani said that the new offer will be launched during the upcoming Diwali.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, is the richest man in Asia and continues to expand his business empire. His Reliance Industries, India's most valuation firm, expanding in several new spaces. Now, the billionaire has announced a new offer for Jio users at the 47th AGM of RIL.

He announced 'Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer' saying Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents, digital content and data. Addressing the 47th AGM, Ambani said the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer will be launched during the upcoming Diwali, which would bring a "powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone, everywhere".

"We will also have the most affordable prices in the market for those needing even higher storage," he said. Talking about AI, Ambani said Jio is of the firm belief that AI should not be a luxury reserved for a select few. He added that AI services must be accessible on all devices, not just expensive, high-end devices.

READ | Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 53000 crore in just 15 minutes due to...

"This requires a delivery model where AI services and the data processed by AI are both hosted in the cloud, allowing every user to access their data and AI services from anywhere, on any device, over low-latency broadband networks," Ambani said. This is the only way to ensure that everyone will benefit from AI, irrespective of their socio-economic background.

JioPhonecall AI service

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani also introduced the JioPhonecall AI service, which will let users record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it. "It can also summarise the call and even translate it into another language. This allows anyone to easily capture and access important voice conversations, making them searchable, shareable, and understandable across languages -- all with just a few clicks," he said.