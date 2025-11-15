Mukesh Ambani Announces Major Move: After Google, Reliance to set up 1 GW data centre in...

This facility will operate as a twin to the company’s gigawatt-scale AI data centre in Jamnagar, creating one of Asia’s most powerful AI infrastructure networks.

Reliance Industries has announced that it will build a 1 gigawatt (GW) AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh. The decision comes soon after Google revealed its own plan to invest USD 15 billion in a 1 GW data centre cluster in Vizag.

The new Reliance data centre will be fully modular and will use advanced AI processors, graphic processing units (GPUs) and tensor processing units (TPUs). The company says the facility will be similar to its large data centre in Jamnagar.

In October, the Andhra Pradesh government signed a major agreement with Google to set up a data centre cluster. According to State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the goal is to develop a total data centre capacity of 6 GW in the state. So far, the government has finalised a 500 MW deal with Sify and a 1 GW deal with Google.

Reliance’s Plan for the 1 GW Data Centre

According to reports, Reliance will also build 6 GW of solar power projects to supply electricity for the data centre.

The company is further expected to develop a greenfield integrated food park on 170 acres of land in Kurnool. This facility will produce chocolates, snacks, beverages and packaged drinking water. The Andhra Pradesh government is planning a CII partnership summit to attract more investments to the state.

State Government’s Push to Bring Investments

The Andhra Pradesh government expects to sign more than 400 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with major companies. These include Hero Future Energies (Rs 15,000 crore), SAEL Industries (Rs 22,000 crore), Brookfield (Rs 1.08 lakh crore) and ReNew (Rs 82,000 crore).

Responding to questions about whether these agreements will lead to real projects, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the investments are genuine.

“These MoUs are not just on paper. Each investment is real and will come into the state in the next three and a half to four years. In the last 16 months, my cabinet has cleared investments worth Rs 9 lakh crore. Over the next two days, we will sign MoUs for another Rs 9–10 lakh crore. We will be able to bring in Rs 20 lakh crore of investments and create 20 lakh jobs,” Naidu said.