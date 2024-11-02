Singham Again is a big-budget film. If the film proves to be a massive success at the box office, both Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani stand to gain significantly from its performance.

In celebration of Diwali, Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film ‘Singham Again finally hit the theaters yesterday, November 1. The Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor-starrer earned a staggering Rs 43.50 crore on the first day of its release. This strong performance reflects the film's excitement among audiences and marks a successful start to the festive season for Bollywood.

Singham Again has multiple producers, including Jio Studios, which is a part of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited.

According to a TV9 report, Anil Ambani is also one of the many producers of the film 'Singham Again', although he is not directly involved in the project.

Anil Amabni’s Reliance Entertainment is a partner in Rohit Shetty's production company, Rohit Shetty Picturez LLP. Rohit Shetty Picturez is a joint venture between Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and Bollywood director Rohit Shetty.

With an impressive opening of Rs 43 crore, Rohit Shetty's directorial is projected to earn around Rs 150 crore over the weekend. Singham Again was made with a massive budget of approximately Rs 350-375 crore. It stars Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar.

