The Ambanis are well known for their extravagant lifestyle, which is defined by their opulent mansions, high-end vehicles, and other luxury items. But have you heard of the ancestral home of the Ambanis in Gujarat, which is much closer to the heart of the Ambani family emotionally, culturally, and historically? The mansion is located in the village of Chorwad in Junagadh district of the Arabian Sea, locally known as 'Mangarolvalano Delo'.

Mangarolvalano Delo

Ambani's residence is built on 1.2-acre land and is now worth Rs 100 crore. This two-story house has a courtyard at center, different rooms, a veranda, and Gujarati architecture maintained despite recent remodeling.

Hirachand Gordhanbhai Ambani (Mukesh and Anil Ambani's paternal grandfather) rented a part of the house from a local landlord at the beginning of the 20th century. It was there that he resided with his wife, Jamnaben, and his six children. Dhirubhai Ambani, born in 1932, was among them. Dhirubhai spent his childhood playing and learning in this house. At the age of sixteen, he shifted to Yemen for work, but even after establishing his business empire in Mumbai, he was hugely fond of this house.

Officially inaugurated as "The Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House"

In 2002, when Dhirubhai Ambani died, the Ambani family decided to purchase the house and turn it into a memorial. It was eventually opened as "The Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House" in 2011. The house is divided into two halves with two distinct entrances: one public and one private family area. The public section showcases photographs, documents, awards, and personal belongings that narrate Dhirubhai’s inspiring journey from a small-town boy to one of India’s most celebrated industrialists. The private section includes family suites, a prayer room, a meditation space, and even a library and conference room, reflecting both reverence for tradition and modern functionality.