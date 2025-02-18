His father's Cadillac vintage car is owned by a South superstar. Check below to know.

The richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, and his brother Anil Ambani are well-known businessmen in the country. Mukesh Ambani owns several luxury properties, including his Mumbai residence Antilia. The billionaire is also fond of luxury cars from sporty Ferraris to Rolls-Royces and more. He has a collection of over 170 luxury cars, specially imported from abroad. Those luxury cars are in his Jio Garage at Antilia. However, when it comes to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac, a vintage car, it is not owned by him or his brother Anil. But the vintage car of the Reliance Group founder is owned by a South superstar.

The vintage American car is owned by Mohanlal, one of the biggest stars of the Malayalam film industry. It was first purchased by film producer K Balaji, father-in-law of Mohanlal. The actor brought the car from Chennai to Kochi and gave it for restoration work. The Cadillac was featured in several movies produced by K Balaji. There is limited information regarding the time K Balaji acquired this luxury sedan from Dhirubhai Ambani.

The Cadillac

It is a 1958 model left-hand drive Cadillac sedan. It was initially Maroon in colour before being restored by Flamingo Garage in Kochi. Subsequently, it was repainted to preserve its condition. It carries the registration number MAS 2100.

READ | After disrupting Indian market, Mukesh Ambani takes THIS popular brand to...