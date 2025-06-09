Apart from serving as the Managing Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Isha Ambani, 32, is also on the board of directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Isha Ambani, daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has made a name for herself as a young, successful businesswoman. Despite the fact that she is currently leading her family's corporate empire, her first job was not with Reliance. Isha started working as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company US-based multinational strategy and management consulting firm that offers professional services to corporations, governments, and other organizations. After graduating from Yale University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and South Asian Studies, she briefly worked as a business analyst in 2014.

Isha Ambani joined the family business enterprise after a brief spell at McKinsey. He is currently the head of Reliance Retail, a division of Reliance Industries.

Isha Ambani, 32, represents Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited on the board of directors in addition to being the managing director of the latter company.

Reliance Retail, a retail marketing company owned by Isha Ambani, is a partner brand of well-known worldwide brands like Versace, Amiri, Armani, and Balenciaga. Its purpose is to introduce reputable international brands into the Indian market.

With an estimated valuation of approximately Rs 8.3 lakh crores, Reliance Retail has experienced rapid expansion under Isha's direction, adding 3,300 shops nationwide in 2023.

The young entrepreneur was recently named the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024's "Icon of the Year." She is credited with the quick growth of Reliance Retail, which includes its cosmetics platform Tira and e-commerce company Ajio.

Isha Ambani, an accomplished pianist, came under the spotlight at the age of 16 when Forbes named her the second youngest richest heiress in the world.

Isha has an MBA from Stanford University in California, USA, in addition to her bachelor's degree from Yale.