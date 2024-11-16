Tira online and in-stores feature beauty tech tools, such as virtual try-on and a skin analyzer. The beauty platform employs AI tools to recommend perfumes using The Fragrance Finder, enhancing customer experience.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani currently serves as the Managing Director of Reliance Retail which houses 45 subsidiaries such as Jio Stores, Hamleys, Urban Ladder, Zivame, and Justdial among others. Isha’s beauty venture Tira has become the talk of the town. The omnichannel platform sells beauty products from around the world as well as domestic brands. Recently, Isha hogged the limelight for her new Tira store that was inaugurated in Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

Isha was accompanied by her mother Nita Ambani, and Tira brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan and Kiara Advani. Spread across 6200 square feet, the Tira store houses 15 shop-in-shop boutiques of premium global brands including Dior, Estee Lauder, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada Valentino etc.

Tira currently operates in 12 stores across the nation, along with an online presence that caters to makeup, skincare, hair and other beauty products. Tira online and in-stores feature beauty tech tools, such as virtual try-on and a skin analyzer. It employs AI tools to recommend perfumes using The Fragrance Finder, enhancing customer experience. The brands’ personalised approach using AI and data analytics provides product recommendations gaining a competitive edge in the beauty industry, dominated by players Nykaa, and Purplle, among others.

Launched by Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate in April 2023, Tira’s name is inspired by Goddess Rati, who symbolises love, passion and beauty. “At Tira, we are creating a destination that redefines luxury in beauty for India, blending world-class brands with elevated services to craft an experience unlike any other,” Isha said in a statement. Tira includes the exclusive ultra-premium skincare brand Augustinus Bader in India. The brand aims to bring high-end brands combined with personalized services, redefining the luxury beauty shopping experience in India.

Isha Ambani and Bhakti Modi are the founders of Tira, and Modi serves as the CEO of the company. Tira's board has 11 active members while Akash Mukesh Ambani and Anant Mukesh Ambani are independent board members.