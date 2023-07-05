Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani earned this whopping amount through JioCinema from IPL 2023

According to a report published by market research and analysis firm Redseer Strategy Consultants, JioCinema, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani earned Rs 4700 crores from advertising.

According to a report, IPL 2023 season witnessed a massive growth in advertising revenue to Rs 10,120 crore. The report claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), franchise owners, and broadcasters earned 65% from Rs 10,120 directly, while the remaining 40% revenue came indirectly.

According to a report published by market research and analysis firm Redseer Strategy Consultants, streaming rights holder JioCinema, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani and TV broadcasters Star Sports earned Rs 4700 crores from advertising, while Rs 1450 crore went into franchise’s kitty and BCCI made a total of Rs 430 crores. Notably, Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani In June last year, Akash Ambani assumed the role of chairman at Reliance Jio.

The report mentioned that 65% of the total advertising revenue was earned directly by the BCCI, franchises and broadcasters.

“BCCI, Franchise, and Broadcasters earned 65 per cent of the total spend as direct revenue. The remaining 35 per cent of indirect revenue was earned as ad revenue by social media platforms, traditional media, and other internet platforms," the report said, quoted News18.

The report said that fantasy sports platforms like Dream 11 and others earned a whopping Rs 2,800 crore during IPL 2023.

The gross revenue of fantasy sports platform grew by 24 per cent from Rs 2,250 crore in IPL 2022.

“IPL 2023 witnessed revenue of Rs 2,800 crore with about 61 million users participating on Fantasy Gaming Platforms," the report said.

Redseer report highlighted that top three fantasy gaming platforms earned around 96% of the revenue from IPL 2023 which saw MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings emerged as the champions for the fifth time.

“Platforms had an Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of about Rs 458 during IPL 2023," the report said.