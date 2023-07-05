Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani earned this whopping amount through JioCinema from IPL 2023

Headlines

Vishal Bhardwaj's surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra isn't 'Khufiya' anymore, see their viral photo with Malti Marie

This ex-skipper bought most expensive house owned by cricketer worth Rs 172 crore; not Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar

IMD weather update: Rains predicted in THESE cities, know here

Recurring instances of security breaches at college festivals shows…: Delhi HC raps authorities

Martin Scorsese says this Indian film 'opened many different worlds' to him: 'This is being made by real people...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vishal Bhardwaj's surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra isn't 'Khufiya' anymore, see their viral photo with Malti Marie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns the internet, flaunts her curves in pink saree

When Kapil Dev told dreaded underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: 'Chal yahan se bahar nikal'

Ayurvedic drinks to naturally improve sleep

Superfoods to boost testosterone levels

6 Bollywood blockbusters narrated by Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

Vishal Bhardwaj's surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra isn't 'Khufiya' anymore, see their viral photo with Malti Marie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns the internet, flaunts her curves in pink saree

Martin Scorsese says this Indian film 'opened many different worlds' to him: 'This is being made by real people...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani earned this whopping amount through JioCinema from IPL 2023

According to a report published by market research and analysis firm Redseer Strategy Consultants, JioCinema, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani earned Rs 4700 crores from advertising.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to a report, IPL 2023 season witnessed a massive growth in advertising revenue to Rs 10,120 crore. The report claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), franchise owners, and broadcasters earned 65% from Rs 10,120 directly, while the remaining 40% revenue came indirectly.

According to a report published by market research and analysis firm Redseer Strategy Consultants, streaming rights holder JioCinema, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani and TV broadcasters Star Sports earned Rs 4700 crores from advertising, while Rs 1450 crore went into franchise’s kitty and BCCI made a total of Rs 430 crores. Notably, Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani In June last year, Akash Ambani assumed the role of chairman at Reliance Jio.

The report mentioned that 65% of the total advertising revenue was earned directly by the BCCI, franchises and broadcasters.

“BCCI, Franchise, and Broadcasters earned 65 per cent of the total spend as direct revenue. The remaining 35 per cent of indirect revenue was earned as ad revenue by social media platforms, traditional media, and other internet platforms," the report said, quoted News18.

The report said that fantasy sports platforms like Dream 11 and others earned a whopping Rs 2,800 crore during IPL 2023.

The gross revenue of fantasy sports platform grew by 24 per cent from Rs 2,250 crore in IPL 2022.

 “IPL 2023 witnessed revenue of Rs 2,800 crore with about 61 million users participating on Fantasy Gaming Platforms," the report said.

Redseer report highlighted that top three fantasy gaming platforms earned around 96% of the revenue from IPL 2023 which saw MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings emerged as the champions for the fifth time.

“Platforms had an Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of about Rs 458 during IPL 2023," the report said.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This 22-year-old actress worth Rs 25 crore, started working at age 7, has more followers on Instagram than SRK, Amitabh

Ravindra Jadeja: India's 3D player

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer sees massive 67% growth, earns Rs 4.70 crore

Mahindra Thar 5-door new images out, looks as massive as Mahindra Scorpio-N, launching in…

NZ vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE