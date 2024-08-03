Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani's Reliance Jio announces cheapest plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

Reliance Jio also launched JioBharat J1 4G, a new feature phone with apps like JioTV, JioSaavn, JioPay for UPI transactions, JioChat and JioPhotos

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. Reliance Jio, which is led by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani, is the leading telecom giant in India. The company has been expanding its network across India providing Internet to each corner of the country. Reliance Jio announced earlier this month that almost all of its prepaid plans will see price increases and that it would be discontinuing a number of its prepaid plans that provided access to well-known OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others. It appears that the business is now bringing back a few of these programs to cover the void. Here's a brief overview of the newest plans that enable you to stream media from well-known OTT platforms.

The least expensive of these new Jio prepaid plans is Rs 329 and provides 1.5GB of data each day. You receive 100 SMS per day in addition to unlimited voice calls, just like with other programs. This plan allows you to access JioSaavn Pro and has a 28-day validity period.

The 949 plan is the next one, offering 100 SMS messages per day and 2GB of data per day in addition to other features like unlimited voice conversations. It comes with a free 90-day Disney+ Hotstar subscription and has an 84-day validity period.

The Rs 1,049 plan has the same features as the previously stated prepaid plan: 2GB of data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited phone calls, and an 84-day validity period. But you get access to Sony LIV and ZEE5, not Disney+ Hotstar. It should be noted that JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema are also available with all of these options.

Reliance Jio has introduced the JioBharat J1 4G feature phone in addition to the new plans. This gadget has a 2.8-inch display, a 2,500mAh battery, and it can run JioChat, JioTV, JioSaavn, JioPay for UPI transactions, and JioPhotos apps. The phone runs the ThreadX RTOS and has a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of expandable storage in addition to a single SIM slot that is restricted to Jio. Twenty-three languages, including Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, and Marathi, are supported with the physical keyboard.

The lowest JioBharat J1 4G plan costs Rs 123 and provides users with 300 SMS with 28-day validity, unlimited voice calls, and 0.5GB of data per day. The same features are offered by an annual plan that costs Rs 1,234 and is good for 336 days. There is free access to JioSaavn, JioTV, and JioCinema with both plans.

The JioBharat J1 4G feature phone, which costs Rs 1,799 on Amazon, is poised to revolutionise the feature phone industry with its extensive feature set and reasonable price.