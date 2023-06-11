Search icon
Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s JioCinema takes big step to end dominance of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, here's how

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema’s decision to enter the premium subscription space is significant as at Rs. 999, JioCinema is set to pose a direct challenge to its competitors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

In a significant development, Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema has unveiled its subscription plans for premium content, and it is priced at Rs. 999 per annum. The announcement is seen as another step by Mukesh Ambani to enhance the content library of JioCinema and establish its supremacy in the OTT market. It is to be noted that JioCinema, which is led by Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani, has already included exclusive shows from Warner Bros and HBO in its library. JioCinema subscribers have now got the option to watch hugely popular HBO programmes like ‘The Last of Us’, ‘House of the Dragon’, and ‘Succession’.

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema’s decision to enter the premium subscription space is significant as at Rs. 999, JioCinema is set to pose a direct challenge to its competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Netflix doesn’t offer an annual subscription and it charges between Rs. 149 to Rs. 649 per month as per the plan, while Amazon Prime Video’s annual subscription is worth Rs. 1499. The premium annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar is also priced at Rs 1499.

The premium subscription of JioCinema is offering many features, such as the ability to stream content on 4 devices simultaneously.

JioCinema has managed to establish a base in India by free live streaming of IPL 2023. The decision by JioCinema to add content from Warner Bros and HBO is only going to attract more subscribers towards the platform.

The streaming wars is going to heat up in the coming months and it remains to be seen how Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar+ will counter the challenges thrown at them by JioCinema.

