Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s JioCinema faces huge challenge from Disney+ Hotstar, details inside

In an apparent effort to challenge the growth of Mukesh Ambani JioCinema in the India, Disney+ Hotstar announced on Friday (June 9) that it will live stream Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournaments for free to all mobile phone users using their application.

It is to be noted that Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup events are scheduled to take place in the coming months. Disney+ Hotstar’s move to offer free streaming of Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 comes just weeks after Mukesh Ambani-led JioCinema offered free streaming of IPL 2023 to its users.

"The various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience have allowed us to delight our audiences across the region. Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system,” Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement.

In the statement, Disney+ Hotstar said the move is aimed at further "democratising the game of cricket".

Notably, Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema recorded significant success by free live steaming of IPL 2023 for millions of its customers.

JioCinema is the official streaming of IPL and Mukesh Ambani’s company has paid Rs 23,758 crore to acquire the digital rights of IPL for five years. According to JioCinema, a total of 44.9 crore viewers watched IPL 2023 on the OTT platform.

JioCinema registered a concurrent viewership of 3.2 crore during the finale between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans. The viewership during the first qualifier between GT and CSK was recorded at 2.5 crore.