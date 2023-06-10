Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s JioCinema faces huge challenge from Disney+ Hotstar, details inside

Disney+ Hotstar’s move to offer free streaming of Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 comes just weeks after Mukesh Ambani-led JioCinema offered free streaming of IPL 2023 to its users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s JioCinema faces huge challenge from Disney+ Hotstar, details inside
Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s JioCinema faces huge challenge from Disney+ Hotstar, details inside

In an apparent effort to challenge the growth of Mukesh Ambani JioCinema in the India, Disney+ Hotstar announced on Friday (June 9) that it will live stream Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournaments for free to all mobile phone users using their application.

It is to be noted that Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup events are scheduled to take place in the coming months. Disney+ Hotstar’s move to offer free streaming of Asia Cup and World Cup 2023 comes just weeks after  Mukesh Ambani-led JioCinema offered free streaming of IPL 2023 to its users.

"The various innovations we have introduced to continue enhancing the viewer experience have allowed us to delight our audiences across the region. Making the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup available to a wider audience, we believe, will help us grow the overall eco-system,” Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement.

In the statement, Disney+ Hotstar said the move is aimed at further "democratising the game of cricket".

Notably, Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema recorded significant success by free live steaming of IPL 2023 for millions of its customers.

JioCinema is the official streaming of IPL and Mukesh Ambani’s company has paid Rs 23,758 crore to acquire the digital rights of IPL for five years. According to JioCinema, a total of 44.9 crore viewers watched IPL 2023 on the OTT platform.

JioCinema registered a concurrent viewership of 3.2 crore during the finale between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans. The viewership during the first qualifier between GT and CSK was recorded at 2.5 crore.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta baby girl name revealed; Mukesh Ambani granddaughter named…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.