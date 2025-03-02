The product will be compatible with any consumer screen, enabling users to create compute-intensive AI applications.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to launch new products to lead the business world. His Reliance Industries, India's most valuable firm, has entered into several new spaces through collaboration and new ventures. Reliance's telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm is managed by his elder son Akash Ambani as chairman. The junior Ambani recently revealed that Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), a subsidiary of Reliance, is developing a cloud-based AI personal consumer product. He added that the product will be compatible with any consumer screen, enabling users to create compute-intensive AI applications. However, he didn't reveal any launch date about the Jio's Cloud PC.

"We have a consumer application which we will be shortly launching. It's a cloud PC, which is a complete PC in the cloud, which is accessible in each of your houses but really be device agnostic. No hardware. You can build high compute AI applications on top of that. And what you can leverage is the reach that Jio has," Akash Ambani said at the Mumbai Tech Week on Friday. He added that companies which do not embrace AI and reimagine their functions will have a "bleak" future.

Affordable Service

Akash Ambani said his company’s responsibility is to launch products that can be used by millions of Indians. Jio will offer its users the best experience at an affordable price. Jio Cloud PC is on the consumer side of the offering, while on the business side, JPL is also building JioBrain, which will be launched in the coming quarters.

Reliance earlier announced JioBrain at its 47th Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2024. The company had said JioBrain, aimed at broadening the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in India, will empower developers and service providers to create AI applications and use AI tools for their services.