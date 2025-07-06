Mukesh Ambani's 2 BIG decisions set to drive Rs 427507 crore in...; Reliance gears up for...

Currently valued at over USD 240 billion, Reliance’s future growth hinges heavily on scaling its diversified verticals, particularly in new energy and AI.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, has been expanding his business empire. His company has a presence in several sectors, including FMCG, telecom, retail and more. Reliance is currently India's most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 20.67 lakh crore, as of July 4. Now, its investments in new energy and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure are set to drive a projected USD 50 billion (Rs 427507 crore) increase in the firm’s market value, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

What's Reliance up to?

The oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate is gearing up for its next phase of value creation. Currently valued at over USD 240 billion, Reliance’s future growth hinges heavily on scaling its diversified verticals, particularly in new energy and AI.

Gen AI, the next frontier for Reliance

Gen AI is the next frontier for Reliance as it retools the Jamnagar energy complex to monetise its energy production — a key hurdle globally for Gen AI ramp. “We see potential for up to USD 60 billion in value creation from the new energy vertical as Reliance uses the electrons to power chemicals, data centres, and refineries,” Morgan Stanley said in a report.

Reliance, it said, sees its New Energy business being “more ambitious, far more transformational, and far more global in scope than anything it’s ever done before. Reliance is building Gen AI infrastructure in Jamnagar that it plans to be ready in two years as well. It has also announced plans to power 1GW of data centre capacity that will use NVIDIA’s Blackwell chips.

READ | Bad news for India's largest private bank as it loses Rs 19284 crore in just 5 days due to...

Reliance’s green energy plans

They include lithium iron phosphate battery manufacturing and green hydrogen production, centred on a 2,000-acre site in Gujarat. The company aims to integrate 10GW of solar capacity by the end of 2026, supporting its AI ambitions and positioning India as an emerging data centre hub.

(With inputs from PTI)