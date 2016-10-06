MSMEs are capable of pushing the country's development: Centre

Union Minister of State for MSME, Haribhai Chaudhary, welcomed partnership efforts for budding entrepreneurs.

Emphasising on the need to give push to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Centre on Thursday said the sector is capable of providing new dimension and push to country's development.

"Since the MSME sector is capable to provide new dimension and push the country's development, partnership efforts are welcome so that budding entrepreneurs are made aware to start their small industry by being independent," Union Minister of State for MSME Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary said in his keynote address at the 4th Regional MSME Conclave organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Chandigarh.

He also lauded a number of schemes of the government which focus on generating employment. The minister also highlighted schemes of the government aimed at providing access to finance through finance facilitation centres along with MSME databank and incubation centres. The Centre is keen to strengthen industrial clusters all over the country as well as research and development initiatives for industrial growth.

Chaudhary said that technology centres of MSMEs were being established in each state. A scheme to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore is being prepared to open 37 such centres. He said that as a result of the new policies of the government, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had increased by 42%, and work was underway to increase the GDP of MSME sector to 20%.

To honour industrialists who have excelled in terms of innovation and new technology, the government is organising MSME awards function in Ludhiana on October 18, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give away awards to MSME industrialists, he added.

Addressing the function, Haryana's Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu, said that the State has moved up in 'ease of doing business' index from 15th to third rank, after the implementation of new Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 by the Khattar government. "As a result of the easing of norms under this policy, a company has proposed to establish a Research and Development unit over an area of 500 acres in the State..," he said.

He said that the new Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015, Deputy Commissioners concerned have been authorised to clear Change of Land Use cases of projects with investment up to Rs 10 crore and up to one acre in conforming zones. Apart from this, plug-and-play facilities are being provided to facilitate MSMEs, he added.

Surendra Nath Tripathi, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner-MSME, Union Government, highlighted various central government schemes available for MSMEs. The Union Government has simplified cluster development schemes wherein proposals sent by the state governments will get clear nod or rejection in a time bound manner, he added.