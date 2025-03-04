MS Dhoni’s family office invests in SILA, a real estate platform, despite past ties with the Amrapali Group.

Despite the controversy surrounding his previous involvement with the Amrapali Group, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s family office has made a fresh investment in SILA, a real estate platform. The investment was confirmed in a statement released by both SILA and MS Dhoni’s family office on March 4. However, the exact amount of investment was not disclosed by either party.

SILA, a company founded in 2010 by brothers Rushabh and Sahil Vora, is a prominent real estate platform backed by Norwest Venture Partners. The company stated that this investment will help accelerate its growth, strengthen its network, and expand its presence in India’s rapidly evolving real estate market. SILA currently manages over 200 million square feet of real estate across more than 125 cities in India and has advised on real estate transactions worth over Rs 16,000 crore for both global and domestic funds. Its services include facility management and real estate advisory.

The investment comes at a time when Dhoni’s family office is keen to diversify into new sectors. SILA’s founders, Sahil and Rushabh Vora, both of whom were competitive squash players for India, have built their company with a strong focus on discipline, long-term vision, and leadership. MS Dhoni’s family office expressed admiration for their journey, noting how their background in sports shaped the way they lead and build teams with determination.

Sahil Vora, the founder of SILA, said that Dhoni’s support is invaluable to the company’s journey, adding that the opportunity to learn from him as an entrepreneur is something they deeply cherish. Rushabh Vora, the co-founder, also echoed similar sentiments, stating that Dhoni’s backing reinforces their vision and boosts their ambition to scale further in the coming years.

For context, Dhoni’s earlier involvement with the Amrapali Group has been controversial. In 2009, Rhiti Sports Management, which managed Dhoni’s contracts, signed a Rs 16 crore endorsement deal with Amrapali, but the company failed to make payments. Dhoni later filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to recover unpaid dues. The Amrapali Group’s license was suspended by the Supreme Court in 2019 after a forensic audit revealed significant mismanagement and diversion of funds, leading to criminal charges against its directors for alleged money laundering. Despite these past challenges, Dhoni’s new investment in SILA marks a positive step toward his expanding business interests.