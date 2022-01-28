Mr. Pankaj Khanna’s predictions made about Covid-19 pandemic’s severity & timeline comes true

Since December 2019, the world has been tormented by the Covid-19 pandemic, which was caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Since then, we have suffered numerous setbacks over a period of more than two years. From the deaths of our loved ones to unemployment and worldwide instability, there is something for everyone.Shri Pankaj Khanna, the founder and chairman of Khanna Gems and a world-renowned astrologer and gemologist, made predictions about how long the epidemic would persist and what would happen next for all of humanity in May of 2020, and his forecasts have come true. Continue reading to find out what he projected based on the astrological charts, as well as what the hope is for a brighter future in the globe.

According to astrological readings by Shri Pankaj Khanna, the Covid-19 pandemic is the result of positioning of Jupiter and Saturn alignment. Shri Pankaj Khanna predicted that the pandemic situations would increase and tighten restrictions around the world till the end of June, 2020. The later predictions stated that July to November, 2020, situations will normalize with lesser cases and severity, but after that there would be a sudden rise of cases and extend till March, 2021. We all came to see that these were the exact events that happened.

Vaccines developed by a variety of firms around the world will begin to show promising outcomes after July 2020, according to the FDA. According to studies, levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, declined considerably over the course of the first three months after infection. In the first few weeks of November, 100,000 cases were reported in a single day, and symptoms of new varieties were discovered all over the world before the end of the month. In February 2021, the total number of cases in India topped 11 million, with more than 150,000 deaths, while the average daily new case count in India fell below 9,000 instances for the first time.

Continuing with the predictions, from September 2021 till December 2021, the covid-19 cases would increase. It is the time when we saw the rise of the Omicron variant across parts of the world including India. Shri Pankaj Khanna’s last note into predictions was that this pandemic situation would end after August, 2022 when Saturn will leave its position and enter the Aquarius house.

These predictions are based on astrological charts and are not meant to be definitive statements about what will or will not happen. We all aspire to return to normal life as quickly as possible after this outbreak and recover. Watch : https://youtu.be/nE19SxSFDSY

(Brand Desk Content)