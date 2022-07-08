Mother Dairy cooking oil gets cheaper, price reduced by Rs 14 per litre

(Image Source: IANS)

Mother Dairy on Thursday announced a reduction in the prices of soybean and rice bran oils by up to Rs 14 per litre. This is a big relief to the consumers as the prices of edible oil have seen sharp rise in the recent past. Mother Dairy reduced the rates a day after the government directed oil companies to pass on the benefits of the fall in global prices of edible oils to the consumers.

Read | Big relief for household budgets! Edible oils to get cheaper by up to Rs 10 per litre

Dhara brand oil prices reduced by up to Rs 14

Mother Dairy, one of the major suppliers of milk in Delhi-NCR, also sells edible oil under the Dhara brand. A company spokesperson said, "Given the benefit of the fall in oil prices to consumers after government intervention, we have reduced the MRP of Dhara Soyabean Oil and Dhara Rice Bran (Rice Bran) Oil by Rs 14 per litre. Products with new prices will be available in the market by next week."

After the price cut, Dhara Refined Soyabean Oil (Poly Pack) will be available at Rs 180 per litre as against the current price of Rs 194 per litre. In the case of Dhara Refined Rice Bran (Poly Pack) oil, the price will be reduced from Rs 194 per litre to Rs 185 per litre.

Company also slashed rates last month

The company expects a reduction in the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of sunflower oil in the next 15-20 days. Mother Dairy had on June 16 reduced the prices of its edible oils by up to Rs 15 per litre with prices softening in the global markets.

(With PTI Inputs)