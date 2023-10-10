Headlines

Business

Most followed Indian businessman: Ratan Tata overtakes Anand Mahindra with 126 lakh followers

According to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023, Anand Mahindra is next in line with a sizable following of 10.8 million followers. The number of Mahindra's followers rose by 11 lakh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

According to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023, industrialist Ratan Tata, 84, who is well-known for his generosity, is the most followed Indian businessperson on social media, with 12.6 (126 lakh) million X (previously Twitter) followers. According to the list, Anand Mahindra is next in line with a sizable following of 10.8 million followers. The number of Mahindra's followers rose by 11 lakh.

After Tata and Mahindra is Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of consumer products company Patanjali Ayurved, who has a greater social media following than internationally renowned business leaders Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, with 53 lakh followers, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, with 30 lakh followers. On social media, Acharya Balkrishna has 66 lakh fans.

A total of 25 lakh followers belong to Nandan Nilekani, 20 lakh to Ronnie Screwvala, 18 lakh to Harsh Vardhan Goenka, 16 lakh to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and 11 lakh to Uday Kotak, who feature in the top 10.

Indian businessmen with the most followers on social media

  1. Rata Tata – 126 lakh followers
  2. Anand Mahindra – 108 lakh followers
  3. Acharya Balkrishna – 66 lakh followers
  4. Sundar Pichai – 53 lakh followers
  5. Satya Nadella – 30 lakh followers
  6. Nandan Nilekan – 25 lakh followers
  7. Ronnie Screwvala – 20 lakh followers
  8. Harsh Vardhan Goenka – 18 lakh followers
  9. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw – 16 lakh followers
  10. Uday Kotak – 11 lakh followers

On the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023, Ratan Tata comes out as the person with the most followers of all the others. Over the course of a year, there was a noticeable 800000 rise in his Twitter followers.

According to the report, Mukesh Ambani has now surpassed Gautam Adani to reclaim the title of richest person in India. Ambani's wealth has grown significantly throughout this time, approaching Rs 8,08,700 crore.

Shiv Nadar is ranked fourth on the list with a net worth of 2,28,900 crore. Gopichand Hinduja and his family are ranked second with a net worth of 1,76,500 crore. Sixth place is held by Dilip Shanghvi, who has a net worth of Rs 1,64,300 crore.

