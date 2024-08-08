Twitter
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, they are his..

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal faces deportation due to...

More than 50% employees of Mukesh Ambani's under 30 but women make up just...

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to get engaged today? Here's what we know

More than 50% employees of Mukesh Ambani's under 30 but women make up just...

Apart from this, the Reliance Group also has 1,723 differently-abled employees who are associated with Reliance Retail. Reliance also hired 115 interns in FY24.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 08:27 AM IST

More than 50% employees of Mukesh Ambani's under 30 but women make up just...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group, on Wednesday, released its annual report in which it was revealed that the company hired 1,71,116 new employees across myriad businesses in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The total workforce of the company now stands close to 3,48,000.

Close to 53.9 percent of the total employees in Reliance Group are below the age of 30. Out of the total workforce, 21.4 percent are female employees, and the 98 employees on maternity leave from the previous year have also rejoined in the current financial year.

Reliance has a total of 347,362 employees, out of which 74,317 are women. Among the new joiners, 41,092 are women, the report revealed. 

Reliance Group said, "Of the total new hires, 81.8 percent are below the age of 30, and 24.0 percent are female." 

Apart from this, the Reliance Group also has 1,723 differently-abled employees who are associated with Reliance Retail. Reliance also hired 115 interns in FY24. 

The report said, "Currently, 114,948 employees are actively engaged in learning via LinkedIn while 68,035 employees are upskilling themselves and building capabilities via Coursera. RIL also conducted Spectrum 8.0, the eighth edition of RIL’s annual learning and development festival, which witnessed over 19,000 learners across sessions."

The company also said that during the previous financial year, it hired a total of 544 trainees and 115 interns from over 100 educational institutions. 

Overall voluntary separations in FY24 were documented lower compared to FY23 at 143,280. In addition, 6,414 employees went on paternity leave, while 811 went on maternity leave.

In FY24, Reliance Group also provided more than 28.80 million person-hours of training. Employees also submitted 2,726 new ideas under Mission Kurukshetra, which is an internal company initiative where employees propose their ideas for business solutions.

