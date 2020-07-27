More than 18,000 vacancies posted, over 50,000 jobseekers register on Delhi govt's 'Rozgaar Bazaar' portal in 6 hours

Over 50,000 applicants registered on the Delhi government's newly-launched job portal "Rozgar Bazaar" within six hours of its launch on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the job portal on Monday and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy.

"There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work," he said at a virtual press briefing. "This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform," Kejriwal said.

The portal -- jobs.Delhi.Gov.In -- will serve as a "Rozgar Bazaar" for the recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal said.

In the first 6 hours of site launch, 51,403 job-seekers registered and 1071 employers posted 18,585 vacancies.

This is a free platform and no one will be needed to pay for using the facility or any third person for jobs listed on the website.

Job providers looking to recruit people can go to the website - jobs.delhi.gov.in and update their requirements.

Job seekers can also update their qualifications, experience, and desired positions under multiple job categories.

Steps to register on the Rozgar Bazaar portal - jobs.delhi.gov.in:

1. Visit jobs.delhi.gov.in

2. Select among the two options. If you are looking for a job, please choose the 'I want a job' option and if you are looking for an employee, please choose the 'I want staff' option.

3. Enter your 10-digit mobile number to register yourself, and get an OTP number. Enter the OTP on the screen.

4. If you are looking for a job, choose the job categories of your interest, and create your profile by filling in the information requested in the form. Jobs matching to your interest will be displayed.

5. Click on the job of your choice and contact your employer by WhatsApp or call. Any employer you contact will be enlisted in your application list.

6. With the 'My Profile' option, you can update your profile and you can log out.

7. If you are looking for an employee, please give all the information related to the job posting and your company.

8. All the employment opportunities you post will be visible on the 'My Jobs' option. Whenever a person wishing to work will apply to your posted job, you will see it under 'My Jobs.'

Response in 6 hours of launch

Rozgar Bazaar site attracted massive response in first 6 hours of its launch, As per data from the Employment department, 51,403 job seekers used the Rozgar Bazaar site and registered themselves whereas 1,071 employers had posted 18,585 vacancies.

The job portal provides for job-seekers to connect with employers via phone or Whatsapp. In the first six hours, 26,722 connections had been initiated.

Following is the list of top 5 job categories with vacancies posted by employers:

Sales/Marketing/Business Development – 11,367

Construction – 1,298

Accountant – 1051

Delivery – 1030

Customer Service/Tele caller – 1007

Following is the list of top 5 job categories based on the number of job applicants:

Back office/Data Entry – 17,527

Teaching – 7,567

Sales/Marketing/Business Development – 7,429

Customer Service/Tele caller – 7,036

Accountant – 6,379

Launching the portal earlier on Monday, Kejriwal said Delhi now needs to move to the next stage and revive Economy. The Chief Minister assured that COVID-19 situation is improving in Delhi, and the businesses and shops have started reopening.

Kejriwal appealed to all who left the state during lockdown to come back to Delhi.

He said that shops, professionals, industries, construction companies, etc are not able to find the required manpower to restart. On the other hand, people who lost their jobs due to disruption caused by coronavirus are not able to find jobs again.

"To synchronize and match these two sides, the Delhi government is launching a job portal - 'jobs.delhi.gov.in', where employers can post jobs citing desired qualifications, designation, position, experience. The people seeking jobs can also register on this website, citing the experience they have, their academic qualifications, and the categories they want jobs in, such as tourism, hotel industry, construction, etc," he said.