More layoffs! THIS US car giant announces 1,000 job cuts, check details

American carmaker Ford Motor Company has decided to cut 1,000 jobs at its facility in Cologne, Germany, as part of its ongoing restructuring process. The layoffs will begin early next year, according to a report by Bloomberg, and have come in response to weakening demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across Europe. The role cuts will hit the EV production unit at the company's Cologne plant. Ford has reportedly confirmed the move, saying in a statement: "In Europe, demand for electric cars remains well below industry forecasts."

What did Ford Motor say on the layoffs?

According to Ford Motor, the Cologne facility will soon switch to single-shift operations as the job cuts come into effect. "Ford will therefore switch production at the Cologne plant to single-shift operation from January 2026," according to the company statement reported by the news agency Reuters. Ford's decision has renewed attention on the heat that automakers are facing in Europe over poor demand, despite strong initial growth in the sector.

Why has Ford been cutting so many jobs?

The job cuts at Ford Germany follow a similar workforce reduction in other regions across the globe. Just last month, Bloomberg reported that close to 500 jobs will be eliminated at two plants in South Africa, viz., in Pretoria and Gqeberha. In 2024, Ford had announced it would cut as much as 14 percent of its workforce in Europe (or around 4,000 jobs). The role reductions at Ford are expected to continue through the end of 2027. The layoffs come as part of Ford's efforts to streamline operations amid slowing EV sales and fierce global competition, especially from China's highly-subsidised EV sector.