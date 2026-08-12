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More foreign investment in gold, crude oil and silver? SEBI’s new proposal explained | Experts flag opportunities, risks

Experts weigh in on SEBI's proposed widening of Foreign Portfolio Investors’ participation in India’s commodity derivatives market.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 03:29 PM IST

More foreign investment in gold, crude oil and silver? SEBI’s new proposal explained | Experts flag opportunities, risks
More foreign money in Gold, Crude and Silver? SEBI’s new proposal explained | Experts flag opportunities, risks
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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed allowing Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to get widely involved in India's exchange-traded commodity derivatives market. In a consultation paper issued on August 11, SEBI proposed to allow FPIs to trade non-agricultural index derivatives, regardless of whether the commodities underlying those indices are cash-settled or physically settled. The proposal is subject to safeguards, ensuring that FPIs do not actually have to take physical delivery of commodities. The proposals cover commodities such as crude oil, natural gas, gold, silver and base metals.

How can SEBI proposals affect the Indian commodities market?

SEBI currently allows FPIs to trade only cash-settled index contracts where the underlying contracts are also cash-settled.  The experts see the new proposal for FPIs ' wider participation as a step towards deeper, more institutionalised and globally integrated commodity markets. However, they flag risks around volatility and the need for stronger market depth.

SEBI highlighted the proposal could increase liquidity and market depth, improve price discovery and strengthen the link between commodity derivatives and physical markets.  It also said that the move will help integrate India's commodity markets with global markets.  Sunil Gidwani, Partner- Financial Services, Nangia Global notes that the 2026 proposal is more significant than the first reform of  2022 as it addresses the settlement-related restrictions that limited foreign investors' access to a wider range of Indian commodity contracts. "It is effectively a liberalisation that expands from cash-settled to physically settled trades in a delivery-risk-ringfenced manner," he says. 

Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner, BhilwariaFinserv, believes opening physically settled non-agricultural derivatives to FPIs provides greater regulatory clarity and market access to global funds. "The mandatory pre-expiry square-off is a pragmatic move that balances liquidity injection with local supply chain protection," he asserts.

More foreign money could also mean higher volatility

Though Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder and CEO, Stockify, views SEBI’s proposal as a more institutionalised approach towards commodity investing, he cautions that higher foreign participation could also make commodity markets more sensitive to global interest rates, geopolitical developments, currency movements and supply-demand shocks. 

According to Jhunjhunwala, the deeper the institutional involvement is, the more opportunities and risks there are for investors. "Commodity prices fluctuate under the influence of international interest rates, political developments, currency exchanges, and supply and demand. An increasing foreign investment could bring the markets into a greater reaction to the state of international affairs, thus making risk management and the level of an investor's awareness of utmost importance," says Jhunjhunwala. 

To sum it up, SEBI’s proposal could be considered a right step to making Indian commodity markets more mature and globally integrated, " he concludes.

Meanwhile, SEBI has invited public comments on the proposals until September 1, 2026. The proposal does not yet change the existing rules governing FPI participation in commodity derivatives. 

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